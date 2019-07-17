Waterford - Claire L. Schneider, 82, of Waterford went home to the Lord after a brief illness surrounded by her family Monday, July 15, 2019, at New London Health & Rehabilitation, Waterford.



Claire was born Oct. 7, 1936, in Sanford, Maine the daughter of Isadore and Lillian Guillot Dumont. She married Howard K. Schneider Aug. 23, 1975, at the Flanders Baptist and Community Church, East Lyme.



Claire worked as an administrative assistant and stenographer for Electric Boat retiring after 25 years. She was very active in the Groton Emblem Club #464, serving as their president.



Besides her husband Howard she is survived by her daughter Deborah; one brother Robert Dumont; and one sister Susan Bauer; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one daughter Jacqueline.



Funeral services and interment will be private. There are no calling hours.



Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand St is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com



Contributions in Claire's memory may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. Published in The Day on July 17, 2019