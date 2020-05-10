Groton - Claire M. Tremblay, 89, of Groton, passed away Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, at Fairview in Groton. Claire was born in West Springfield, Mass. June 21, 1930, the daughter of Ernest and Olivine Plante Fortin. Claire was wed to Henry R. Tremblay March 9, 1951, in Springfield, Mass.
Claire and Henry located to Groton following their marriage and raised their family over the ensuing years. Henry passed away March 15, 2010. Claire was subsequently reintroduced to Robert (Bob) Heist, a past colleague, who became the second love of her life, and whom she married at Groton June 21, 2014. He survives her.
Claire was retired from the Electric Boat Company, Groton, following several decades of service as a computer operator. She has also been an active member of her church communities throughout her life.
In addition to her husband Bob, Claire is survived by her son, George Tremblay (Noreen Kelly) of Beverly Farms, Mass.; her daughters, Theresa (Willard) Moon of Groton, Gail (Bruce) Freeman of Lyme and Jean (Charles) Estabrooks of Pawcatuck; and her grandchildren, Ben, Andrew, Joshua, Katie, Nicole, Jordan and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Zoe.
All services are private.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.