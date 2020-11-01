Groton - Claire Nicholas, 96. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Claire Nicholas Oct. 28, 2020, in Groton. She was born May 18, 1924, the daughter John Clair Baker and Anna (Snyder) Baker; both of whom are deceased. She is survived by her son John Hendrickson and wife Kathy of Mystic; and a sister, Bunny Mottner of Aloha, Ore. She is also survived by five grandchildren: twins David Hendrickson (Helene) of Mason Mich. and Heather Matarazzo of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Brian (Chantal) of Boston, Mass., Scott (Katie) of Baltimore, Md. and Laurie Hendrickson of Mystic; seven great-grandchildren: Sabrina Claire, Gaten and Carmen Matarazzo, Jack and Max Hendrickson and Veda and Flynn Hendrickson. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Hercules "Nick" Nicholas; sons, David and Steven Hendrickson; and sisters, Libby and Ada; and a brother, Louis.



Throughout her life, family was always Claire's dearest priority. She loved deeply and, along with her husband, welcomed her twin grandchildren, Heather and David, into their Waterford home with open arms, and continued to raise them from babies to adulthood.



Those we loved so dearly are never really gone - they live in our hearts forever.



A Celebration of Life and committal service for family and friends will be held at a future date at Mt. Zion Church in Mahaffey, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store