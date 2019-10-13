Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Claire Morosini
Claire Morosini
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Claire R. Morosini


1941 - 2019
Claire R. Morosini Obituary
Ledyard - Claire R. Morosini, 78, of Ledyard, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 10, 2019, at Fairview in Groton.

She was born in New London Mar. 10, 1941, the daughter of John and Claire Roy Orkney. Claire was married to Raymond M. Morosini Oct. 31, 1959, in Groton. Raymond passed away March 6, 1987.

Claire graduated from Robert E. Fitch Senior High School in the class of 1959. She worked for many years as the night auditor at the Navy Lodge in Groton.

Claire is survived by three daughters, Donna Harrington of Ledyard, Debra Dousis of East Lyme and Diane Moran of Ledyard; a brother Roy J. Orkney of Evans, Ga.; her sisters, Joan Orkney of Groton, Jean Young of Ashford; and her grandchildren, Kelly Lutomski, Kevin and Kyle Moran and Shawn and Hunter Dousis.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to Ledyard Animal Control, 1 J. Alfred Clark Lane, Ledyard CT 06339.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019
