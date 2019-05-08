Home

Friday, May 10, 2019
Claire Therese Folger


1925 - 2019
Claire Therese Folger Obituary
New London - Claire Therese Folger, of Chico, Calif. died quietly April 25. She was 94.

Claire was born April 3, 1925, in New London to Michael and "Kit" Sullivan, becoming part of a large and loving Irish Catholic clan.

Her father established Sullivan Printing. Claire attended Harbor School, WMI and Connecticut College for Women.

She met Frederick Folger when he attended classes at the Coast Guard Academy. The couple married in 1953 and moved to Long Beach, Calif., where they had a son and daughter. Claire devoted her life to supporting her officer husband and nurturing her children. She volunteered at their numerous schools and faithfully attended each sports, music, and drama activity.

In later years, she dedicated herself to her five grandsons, then marveled at the arrival of six great-grands. Claire was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Eric); and their sons and families; and son, Pete and his sons.

Her funeral mass is May 10 at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, Chico, Calif.. She will be laid to rest in Chico next to her beloved husband. Claire's request, in lieu of flowers, is a donation to Parkinson Foundation or .
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019
