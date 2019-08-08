|
Niantic - Clara T. Levanti, 93, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Clara was born Jan. 2, 1926, to Charles B. and Rene Tucker in Albemarle, N.C. She was the youngest of seven children.
In 1943, Clara graduated from New London High School, New London, N.C. After graduating high school, she continued her education in a program of study for office administration. Clara was married to Thomas Peter Levanti Sr, in 1945, and the couple enjoyed 58 years of marriage. In 1956 Clara and Thomas settled in Niantic, where they relocated from North Carolina. They raised their family in Niantic and Clara, along with being a dedicated mother, was a supporting partner to her husband as they established an Insurance and real estate business.
Clara was predeceased by her husband; three sisters; and three brothers. She is survived by her four children, Domenica Croft, Thomas P. Levanti, Jr, Charles Levanti, and Mary Levanti-Cuellar. She was blessed with nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was a true matriarch of her immediate family and stayed close to every member, always willing to lend her support and guidance. She will be greatly missed by her family, and they will remain grateful for all that she passed on in the way of a lasting spirit for the love of life, and the joys to be found in each and every day.
There will be no calling hours. The family will hold a Service in Clara's memory at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut. hospicesect.org.
Published in The Day on Aug. 8, 2019