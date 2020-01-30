|
Ledyard - Min. Clarence Montgomery Jr., 59, of Ledyard the beloved husband of Sherry (Kato) Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. The son of the late Clarence Sr. and Bette (Burpee) Montgomery.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 1729 Center Groton Road, Ledyard. Visiting Hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020