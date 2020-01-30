Home

Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
For more information about
Clarence Montgomery
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Christian Fellowship Church
1729 Center Groton Rd
Ledyard, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Christian Fellowship Church
1729 Center Groton Rd
Ledyard, IL
Clarence Montgomery Jr. Obituary
Ledyard - Min. Clarence Montgomery Jr., 59, of Ledyard the beloved husband of Sherry (Kato) Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. The son of the late Clarence Sr. and Bette (Burpee) Montgomery.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 1729 Center Groton Road, Ledyard. Visiting Hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020
