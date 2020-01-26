Home

Clark McGee Owens Obituary
Salem, Uncasville - Clark McGee Owens, 84, formerly of Salem and Uncasville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Mr. Owens was born in Oakdale, Pa. to the late William L. and Mary Gutelius Owens and was a graduate of the University of Pittsburg where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

He retired with ABB, formerly Combustion Engineering in Windsor.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathryn S. Owens; daughter, Amy Paben and her husband, Neil; son, David Owens and his wife, Lori; daughter, Elizabeth Dehner and her husband, Joseph; brother, Robert Owens and his wife, Grace; daughter-in-law, Sandra Owens; grandchildren: Alexander, Emily, Danielle, Lindsey, Brian, Andrew and Reilly; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Owens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made to the Owens family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, N.C.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020
