Niantic - Claudia G. Beardslee, 94, passed away March 17, 2019, in Keene, N.H., near her family.



A graduate of the Chaffee School, she attended Connecticut College before joining the WAVES in the Navy in World War II. After the War, she completed her education at Case Western Reserve University.



For many years she lived in Niantic, sharing a home with her friend Eleanor Saunders. She worked at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and Child and Family Services in New London. She was an active member of the Oswegatchie Hills Club and a longtime volunteer at the East Lyme Public Library. She was an avid vegetable gardener and accomplished knitter. She enjoyed hosting visitors and spending time with her family. In her retirement, she cared for friends, neighbors, and family during their illnesses and as they aged.



A generous and caring woman, she is survived by her daughter Claudia Istel, son-in-law Grant Taylor, granddaughters, Phoebe Dunson (Micah) and Brigitte Taylor, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her siblings and their spouses.



A memorial service will be held in the summer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to her church, The United Church of Acworth (P.O. Box 2010, Acworth, NH 03601 www.unitedchurchofacworth.org). Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019