Waterford - Clayton "Rusty" McIntyre, 66, of Waterford, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.



He was born on June 9, 1952, in Putnam, the son of the late Clayton and Lillian McIntyre.



Rusty worked for Berlin Steel as a Quality Control manager for twenty-two years and later for HRV Company prior to his passing.



He married his beloved Deborah Rose MacCoy on June 8, 1974 at St. Bernard's in Rockville CT and together they spent 44 years. She survives him.



Rusty was proud of his home and loved spending time in the backyard by the pool with his wife Debbie and their dog, Beetle Bug.



Besides his wife Debbie, he is survived by his brothers Kevin McIntyre, David McIntyre (Kathi), his brothers in law David MacCoy (Debbie), and Stephen James (Debbie), and his sister in law Laura MacCoy, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Rusty will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A calling hour will be held from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Burial is private.