Plainfield - Clifford Cochran Sr., 72, formerly of Plainfield, passed away Sept. 27, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London after a brief illness. He was born May 28, 1948, in New London, son to the late Robert A. and Dorothy M. (Mockler) Cochran. He was predeceased by his sweetheart of 22 years, Linda Cochran.
Clifford was a veteran of the Vietnam War who served in the U.S. Army as a powertrain repair man. Later in life, he retired from Pfizer, where he worked as a chemical operator.
Clifford loved country music, old movies and racing. He was a proud member of Alcohol Anonymous, for whom he has to thank for his long-lasting sobriety. He is survived by his three sons; several grandchildren; and many cousins.
Clifford's family would like to send a sincere "thank you" to the staff at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic, as well as L + M Hospital for their compassionate care.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
