Niantic - Clifford H. Erickson, of Niantic, beloved husband of Cynthia (Meyers) Erickson, peacefully passed away Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019, in New London. He was born Oct. 26, 1929, in New Britain, son of the late Harry Erickson and Esther (Anderson) Erickson.
The family moved to Andover and he graduated from Windham High School. "Cliff" studied at the Willimantic Normal School before leaving to enlist in the United States Army 31st Infantry Division serving with the rank of Sergeant. He then made his home in Columbia, and was an active member of the Columbia Congregational Church for many years. He was a Past Master of Eastern Star Lodge No. 44, A.F & A.M. in North Windham. Cliff was also a 43 year member of American Legion Post 4 in Keene, N.H.
Cliff owned Columbia Press, Inc. for 25 years with his daughter Debbie. He retired at the age of 82 as a Supervisor at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Always outgoing and social, he made many friends through the years.
He enlisted in the First Company Governor's Foot Guard in 1982 serving as Major Commandant from 1987 to 1991. One of the highlights was leading the Guard in the Inaugural Parade for President George W. Bush. Governor William O'Neill appointed him to his Military Staff serving with the rank of Colonel. Cliff also served as Vice Commander of the Centennial Legion of Historic Military Commands.
He leaves behind a legacy filled with love for his family, daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and John German of Rotonda West, Fla.; his granddaughter Dayna and her husband Nick Valente of South Windsor; his brother Kenneth Erickson of Columbia; mother-in-law Georgia Gore of East Lyme; sisters-in-law and husbands Laurie and Lou Stevens of Groton and Clara and Wilson Scott of Norwich; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Lucille Erickson and brother-in-law Lowell Meyers Jr.
A private service was held at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial took place at the Swedish Cemetery in Portland, Connecticut.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019