Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Colette Marie LaRose

Colette Marie LaRose Obituary
Norwich - Colette Marie LaRose, 61, of Norwich passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Greentree Manor in Waterford. She was the daughter of Normand and Annette (Guyguy) LaRose.

Colette worked at Sharp Training Woodshop. She enjoyed making hook rugs, bowling, and volleyball. She was a Special Olympic Medalist in Track and Field. Colette was very friendly, outgoing, "sassy", strong willed and had a big heart.

Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2019
