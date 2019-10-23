|
Norwich - Colette Marie LaRose, 61, of Norwich passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Greentree Manor in Waterford. She was the daughter of Normand and Annette (Guyguy) LaRose.
Colette worked at Sharp Training Woodshop. She enjoyed making hook rugs, bowling, and volleyball. She was a Special Olympic Medalist in Track and Field. Colette was very friendly, outgoing, "sassy", strong willed and had a big heart.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the LaRose family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2019