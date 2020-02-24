|
Providence, R.I. - Colin Peter Sepko, 37, of Providence, R.I., formerly of Niantic and Southington, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Providence. He was the husband of Aimee Gregoire Sepko.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to a scholarship fund to be established in Colin's name for a wrestling student at Southington High School. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2020