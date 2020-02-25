|
Niantic - Colin Peter Sepko, 37, of Providence, formerly of Niantic and Southington, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
He was born in Hartford Dec. 10, 1982, the son of Peter and Jaye Brown Sepko. He was a 2001 graduate of Southington High School where he was a State medalist for the wrestling team.
He was married to Aimee Gregoire Sepko, and most recently resided in Providence. He was a graduate of the Cambridge Culinary Institute and was employed as a chef. In his professional life Colin's outgoing personality and easy-going demeanor left a positive impact on colleagues and friends from Philadelphia to Boston and several spots in between.
In addition to his wife and parents, Colin is survived by his grandmother Audrey Brown; sister and brother-in-law Alissa and David Brown, their children Owen and Anna; in-laws John and Linda Gregoire; sister-in-law Jill Gregoire and her fiancé Scott Mitchell. He is also survived by numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to a scholarship fund to be established for the benefit of a wrestling student at Southington High School.
Published in The Day on Feb. 25, 2020