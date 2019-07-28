|
New York - Colin S. Turner, 19, of Pawcatuck passed away unexpectedly, July 25, 2019, in Lynnbrook, N.Y. while on business travel. He was born March 4, 2000, in New London and was the son of James and Lynn (Smith) Turner.
He attended Stonington Public Schools and was a 2018 graduate of Stonington High School where he played football, crew, and golf. He attended the University of Montana where he studied in the Heavy Equipment Engineering program and took advantage of exploring the many National Parks in the northwest part of the country.
With a strong work ethic, Colin began working during the summers of his youth and was given the opportunity with Riverbend Builders to learn how to operate heavy equipment, where he developed skills and a passion for this field. During the winter months of his high school years he would intently watch the weather for the next snow storm to see if there would be school the next day, and if not, he would be off to operate a loader for Allied, moving snow at various malls and shopping plazas in southern New England. Most recently, he began working as a contracted installer for Mahaffey where he was able to use his skills to erect large scale temporary and permanent fabric structures in various locations across the United States.
In addition to his work, Colin was a volunteer firefighter with the Mystic Hook & Ladder Company of the Mystic Fire Department and a certified Emergency Medical Responder. Colin enjoyed saltwater fishing, boating, dirt bike and quad riding and, as we have been able to learn through social media posts, being a person who would go out of his way to help anyone within his extended circle of friends.
In addition to his parents, Colin is survived by his sister, Hannah and brother, Ryan. He also leaves his paternal grandfather, Alvin Turner of Watertown; his aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a large group of friends who have been incredibly supportive during this difficult time. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, George Smith and paternal grandmother, Simone Turner.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1st at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2nd at St. Mary Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Everyone is asked to go directly to church Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Colin's name to the Stonington Education Fund, PO Box 1922, Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019