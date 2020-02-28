Home

New London - Colleen ( Barry) Mileski died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at L + M Hospital. She had recently retired from her 24-year employment at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in their medical department.

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Colleen Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Waterford . A more specific time will be announced shortly.

Colleen is survived by one son, Damien Ficarra; one grandson, Cammeron Ficarra; several siblings, Linda Cotugno, Robyn Thrift, Michelle Vitale, and Micheal Bolles. She is also survived by many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
