Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Conceicao Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conceicao Camacho Pinto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Conceicao Camacho Pinto Obituary
Stonington - Conceicao (Camacho) Pinto, 85, of Stonington, passed away at Green Tree Manor in Waterford Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jose Pinto.

Born on Madeira Island in Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Henrique and Isabel Camacho.

Conceicao worked as a machine operator at American Velvet for many years and was a devoted communicant of St. Mary Church.

She leaves behind her four children, Jose Pinto, Jorge Pinto and Izabel Cascais, all of Pawcatuck ,and Luisa Trujillo of Stonington; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Pinto is also survived by several siblings.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5th, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12:30p.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at Stonington Cemetery, Stonington. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now