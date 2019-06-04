Stonington - Conceicao (Camacho) Pinto, 85, of Stonington, passed away at Green Tree Manor in Waterford Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jose Pinto.



Born on Madeira Island in Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Henrique and Isabel Camacho.



Conceicao worked as a machine operator at American Velvet for many years and was a devoted communicant of St. Mary Church.



She leaves behind her four children, Jose Pinto, Jorge Pinto and Izabel Cascais, all of Pawcatuck ,and Luisa Trujillo of Stonington; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Pinto is also survived by several siblings.



Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5th, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12:30p.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at Stonington Cemetery, Stonington. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com