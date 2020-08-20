1/1
Concepcion "Connie" Mitchell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concepcion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ledyard - Concepcion "Connie" Taimanglo Mitchell, 95, of Gales Ferry, wife to the late James W. Mitchell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Inarajan, Guam Aug. 1, 1925, to the late Jose and Dolores Taimanglo, and raised by her late grandmother Candeloria.

Connie has lived in Gales Ferry since 1969. She attended college in San Francisco, Calif. and became a teacher and a sister to the church for eight years until she met her husband. She owned The Dairy Delight and The Whistle Stop of Groton and loved attending church and playing bingo. She loved traveling the world and her greatest joy was going to the Vatican.

Connie is survived by a sister Juanita Pangelinan; her children, daughter Denise LaRock and husband Robert, of Pensacola, Fla., son William Mitchell and wife Susan of Ledyard, and daughter-in-law Debra Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Denis Pangelinan, Marie Utz, Joseph Pangelinan, Joaquin Pangelinan, Robert Taimanglo, Jackie Taimanglo, Frances Taimanglo, James Taimanglo, Joseph Taimanglo, Thomas Taimanglo, Michael Taimanglo, and Henry Taimanglo; eight grandchildren, David LaRock, James Mitchell, Nicole Mitchell, John Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, Elizabeth Field, Anthony Mitchell, and Preston Mitchell; ten great-grandchildren, Amelia LaRock, Charlotte LaRock, Briana Clemons, Brooklyn Clemons, Amara Mitchell, Emily Field, Jackson Field, Allison Field, Mason Mitchell, and Jaxon Mitchell.

Connie was predeceased by her loving husband of 18 years, James William Mitchell; her son Patrick Mitchell; her sister Marie Taimanglo; brother James Taimanglo; and nephews, John Pangelinan and Francis Taimanglo.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Route 12, Gales Ferry. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

"P.S. WE LOVE YOU"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
8608892374
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Allen Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Keeping your family in my prayers at this difficult time. Thinking of you John and how much you loved her. God Bless You
Paula Barnaby
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved