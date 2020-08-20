Ledyard - Concepcion "Connie" Taimanglo Mitchell, 95, of Gales Ferry, wife to the late James W. Mitchell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Inarajan, Guam Aug. 1, 1925, to the late Jose and Dolores Taimanglo, and raised by her late grandmother Candeloria.



Connie has lived in Gales Ferry since 1969. She attended college in San Francisco, Calif. and became a teacher and a sister to the church for eight years until she met her husband. She owned The Dairy Delight and The Whistle Stop of Groton and loved attending church and playing bingo. She loved traveling the world and her greatest joy was going to the Vatican.



Connie is survived by a sister Juanita Pangelinan; her children, daughter Denise LaRock and husband Robert, of Pensacola, Fla., son William Mitchell and wife Susan of Ledyard, and daughter-in-law Debra Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Denis Pangelinan, Marie Utz, Joseph Pangelinan, Joaquin Pangelinan, Robert Taimanglo, Jackie Taimanglo, Frances Taimanglo, James Taimanglo, Joseph Taimanglo, Thomas Taimanglo, Michael Taimanglo, and Henry Taimanglo; eight grandchildren, David LaRock, James Mitchell, Nicole Mitchell, John Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, Elizabeth Field, Anthony Mitchell, and Preston Mitchell; ten great-grandchildren, Amelia LaRock, Charlotte LaRock, Briana Clemons, Brooklyn Clemons, Amara Mitchell, Emily Field, Jackson Field, Allison Field, Mason Mitchell, and Jaxon Mitchell.



Connie was predeceased by her loving husband of 18 years, James William Mitchell; her son Patrick Mitchell; her sister Marie Taimanglo; brother James Taimanglo; and nephews, John Pangelinan and Francis Taimanglo.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Route 12, Gales Ferry. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.



"P.S. WE LOVE YOU"



