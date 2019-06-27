Old Lyme - Connor Faas McKnight, 29, formerly of Old Lyme, died suddenly and unexpectedly June 23, at his home in Asheville, N.C., losing a long struggle with his illness.



Connor was born June 27, 1989, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Drs. Craig McKnight and Susan (Faas) McKnight. He was a bright, happy and creative young man with many diverse interests and talents. He graduated from Lyme-Old Lyme High School and received his Bachelor of Arts in Music Industries from Northeastern University in Boston.



Connor had many precious gifts. He was an avid reader, a wonderful musician and songwriter, a talented artist, writer, craftsman and woodworker. He loved the outdoors, hiking and camping. He had a wonderfully quirky sense of humor, and an encyclopedic memory. While others may march to the beat of a different drum, Connor "strolled a cappella".



His friends and family will remember Connor as a devoted son, brother, and friend to many. He left us much too soon.



Connor is survived by his parents; his sister Tory Ann McKnight; and brother Nicholas Ryan (Cole) McKnight. In addition, Connor leaves aunts and uncles, Ann Faas Collard (David), Mary Faas Wiatr (Fran), Deborah McKnight Alt (James), Melvin McKnight, Robert McKnight (Hedy), Kevin McKnight (Diane); and many cousins. He cherished time spent with his large and loving family.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 82 Shore Road, Old Lyme. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme.



Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes and directions.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connor's memory to Caron Treatment Centers, attn.: Development Office, PO Box 150, Wernersville, PA 19565 or online at https://www.caron.org/give-to-caron/donate-form. Published in The Day on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary