Conrad Vincent Devlin Jr.


1935 - 2020
Conrad Vincent Devlin Jr. Obituary
Conrad Vincent Devlin Jr., 85, of Waterford, beloved husband of Janice (Doucette) Devlin, entered eternal life Feb. 1, 2020, in the comfort of his loving family. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in New London.

Mr. Devlin was an Air Force veteran and worked many years before retiring from Pfizer Co in Groton.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obit will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 4, 2020
