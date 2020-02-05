|
Waterford - Conrad Vincent Devlin Jr., 85, of Waterford passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in New London the son of the late Conrad and Lena (Valentini) Devlin Sr. He married the former Janice Doucette June 11, 1955, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mrs. Devlin survives him.
He attended New London schools and graduated from New London High School, class of 1953. During this time, he was very active in high school sports playing varsity basketball and baseball for four years. He was a member of the 1953 New London High School basketball team that won the New England Championship, which was played at the Boston Gardens in Boston, Mass. Upon graduation in 1953, he signed a professional baseball contract and played pro ball in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization. He also played locally with the American Legion, Post #9 in New London. He played in the Morgan park Leagues for Pfizer and Lincoln Oiler baseball teams.
He was employed at Pfizer Inc., in Groton for 38 years, retiring as an engineering dept. supervisor in May of 1992. Mr. Devlin served in the U.S. Air force as a member of the 103 rd A.C.& W Squadron and spent one year in Germany during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 and was honorably, discharged. He was a member of the Italian Dramatic Club, New London lodge of Elks #360, and a communicant of St. Paul Parish.
Mr. Devlin leaves his beloved wife Janice of nearly 65 years; his two daughters, Kathleen Bartelli, Donna Devlin and fiancé James Moreau both of Waterford; his four grandchildren, Robert Ashton and wife Cabrina Davis, Kaitlyn Way and husband Michael Barbeau, William Bartelli IV, and Michael Bartelli; and one great-grandchild, Talulah Ashton. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brooke Bartelli.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Friday, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Miracle League of CT, 33 Coventry St. Hartford, CT 06112, miracleleaguect.org
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2020