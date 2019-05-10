New London - Constance A. White, 74 passed away peacefully Sunday May 5, 2019, at her beloved Fishers Island home.



She was born in Kenton, Ohio the daughter of Laurence and Ethel Gilbert Abbott. Raised in Ohio she graduated from Perry-Zane High School. As a young woman, she moved to Fishers Island, N.Y. where she met and married Edmund White and raised their two daughters Dina and April.



For the past many years, she has lived in New London with her longtime partner Arthur.



She has always loved the outdoors, from the east coast beaches to the plains of Arizona.



She is survived by her two daughters, Dina Benson of Connecticut and April White of Rhode Island; two brothers, Larry (Helen) Abbott of Ohio and Jerry (Connie) Abbott of Florida; two sisters, Charlotte Larabee of Connecticut and DJ Abbott of Florida; one grandson Jake Criscione of Connecticut; and her longtime partner Arthur Daigel of Connecticut and many nieces and nephews.



A beautiful lady will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held at a later date on Fishers Island. Donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated to the Fishers Island Fire Dept or Fishers Island Sea Stretcher.



Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.wwwneilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 10, 2019