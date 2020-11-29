Waterford - Constance Alice McPherson, 90, of Waterford, entered eternal life Nov. 24, 2020. She was born July 23, 1930, in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Lelievre) Page. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard McPherson. Constance worked as a lab technician in the medical industry. She is survived by her stepson, Richard McPherson of Waterford. All funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store