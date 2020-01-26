|
Old Lyme - Constance Ayars (nee Zeiger), 69, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Constance was born on Aug. 2, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Rose Baffa Zeiger and Edward Zeiger and grew up in Tenafly, N.J. She then obtained a degree in fine arts at Skidmore College. After college, Constance lived in Los Angeles, Calif, where she worked as a graphic designer and obtained a graduate degree at UCLA. She then made a career change and pursued a law degree, graduating from Yale Law School. Upon completion of her J.D. degree, Constance moved to New York City and lived in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. She joined Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where she practiced as a corporate attorney for 25 years.
Constance always stayed connected to art. She had an extensive private collection and especially enjoyed collecting the art of her favorite artist and dear friend, Mark Beard. After retiring from law, Constance moved to Old Lyme and returned to practicing her first love, art. She primarily painted in watercolor and completed over 800 pieces, sometimes painting a new work each day, up until her death. Her artwork has been shown at the Cooley Gallery and the Lyme Art Association and Essex Art Association. Her final exhibit, "A Few of My Favorite Things," was on display at Chelsea Frames in Manhattan.
She is survived by her beloved friend since birth, Maureen Previti; and Maureen's family: husband Frank: son Robert; and daughters, Christina and Regina.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020