Constance J. "Coni" Henson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bozrah - Constance J. "Coni" Henson of Bozrah passed into eternal life June 12, 2020. Born in Norwich in November 1943, the daughter of John and Nellie Gural, she lived in Bozrah her entire life.

Survivors include her husband Eugene; her brother Stephen and his wife Sharon of Bozrah; sister-in-law Patricia Weingart of North Franklin; several nieces and nephews; as well as cousins.

A graduate of Norwich Free Academy class of 1961, she also earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Connecticut College, New London. A self-employed, high end beautician, Coni was well known for her styling prowess.

A dedicated fan of UConn woman's basketball, Coni rarely missed a home game. She was also a huge fan of WNBA Connecticut Sun basketball and attended as many games as she could.

Per her wishes, there will be no public memorial. A contribution to the charity of your choice in her name will earn a smile from above. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with Coni's care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home
144 South Main Street
Colchester, CT 06415-1464
(860) 537-2900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved