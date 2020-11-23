Old Lyme - Constance "Connie" Lucille Duperry Sapia, 93, was the youngest of 11 children born to Aime and Alma Cyr Duperry in Van Buren, Maine. French was her first language. Her family moved to Hartford, when she was in high school. She graduated from Bulkeley High School.
She leaves her brother Edmond, 100. She is predeceased by her siblings: Sister Cecile and Sister Rose (Sisters of the Good Shepherd), Thomas, Beatrice, Claire, Alexina, Florence, Lawrence and Armand.
Connie met Salvatore Paul Sapia at the Coca-Cola Company bottling plant, where they both worked, and were married in 1948. They lived in Hartford, Wethersfield and Old Lyme, and had nine children. Connie leaves Peggy (Rob Byrne), Francis, Roseann (John Fahrner), Paul (Karen), Richard, Mary and Sal. She is predeceased by her husband, who died in 1986; and by her sons, Michael and Thomas.
We were able to honor mom's request to stay in her own home in Old Lyme thanks to the care she received from her children, especially Sal and his son Caleb, who lived with her, and her caregivers, especially Christine James, and Middlesex Hospice. Mom's body was healthy and she had progressive dementia.
Connie was a patient and loving soul who loved to sing and dance. She enjoyed singing with the Old Lyme Village Voices. She was a caring and accepting mother, always expressing her appreciation. She was a good cook and homemaker, having learned from her Sicilian mother-in-law, Concetta Scionti Sapia. She was a faithful Catholic, active at Christ the King Church and Catholic Charities. She was an active member of Al-Anon for over 50 years. She benefited from the support and lasting friendships and was always willing to offer support and encouragement to families affected by alcoholism. She quilted and did handcrafts for many years with her Sews and Sews group. Her children have fond memories of picking fiddleheads in the spring and blueberry picking and swimming at Mill Woods Pond in the summer. Connie loved to swim alongside her family and could be seen taking a dip at Hawks Nest Beach into her 90s. She enjoyed playing pool, bocce and cards, like setback and cribbage. She ushered at the Garde Arts Center and the Ivoryton Playhouse.
She leaves 12 grandchildren: Suzanne, Anna, Serena, Sal, Kate, Colin, Claire, Gabriela, Sal, Phillip, Mark and Caleb; and ten great-grandchildren: Rocco, Isla, Sophia, Addison, Anthony Jr., Santino, Grace, Jack, Elise, Thomas, Emily, James and Jake.
May perpetual Light shine upon her and give her perfect peace. May her memory be a blessing. "Bye, Mom."
Her memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 28, at Christ the King Church, followed by a graveside blessing at the Duck River Cemetery, Old Lyme. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for directions and online guestbook.