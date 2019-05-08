Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Mary Santos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constance Mary Santos Obituary
Stonington - Constance Mary Santos, 95, of Richmond Lane, Stonington, passed away at Apple Rehab Mystic Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Born in Stonington, she was the daughter of the late Antone J. and Mary Santos.

Constance worked as a finisher for Monsanto for many years and was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary's Church.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Arthur, Manuel and Anthony Santos; and five sisters, Mary Castodio, Christina Calouro, Gloria Malagrino, Lena Trebisacci and Nellie Santos. Constance will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Burial will follow at Stonington Cemetery.

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now