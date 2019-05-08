|
Stonington - Constance Mary Santos, 95, of Richmond Lane, Stonington, passed away at Apple Rehab Mystic Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Born in Stonington, she was the daughter of the late Antone J. and Mary Santos.
Constance worked as a finisher for Monsanto for many years and was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary's Church.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Arthur, Manuel and Anthony Santos; and five sisters, Mary Castodio, Christina Calouro, Gloria Malagrino, Lena Trebisacci and Nellie Santos. Constance will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Burial will follow at Stonington Cemetery.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019