Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Constance "Connie" Mugavero


1921 - 2019
Constance "Connie" Mugavero Obituary
Niantic - Constance "Connie" Mugavero, 97, of Crescent Point Niantic, and formerly of New London entered eternal life July 7, 2019. She was born Aug. 25, 1921, in New London the daughter of the late Antonio and Francesca (Saragusa) Mugavero.

Connie worked in the cafeteria at New London High School, retiring after many years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish.

She was predeceased by five siblings, Anthony, Salvatore, Joseph, Fedale "Dates" Mugavero and Jennie Gentile. Connie is survived by, several nieces, and nephews.

All funeral services will be private.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on July 12, 2019
