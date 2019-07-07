Waterford - Constance Ruth (Jeffery) Rowe, 76, of Waterford, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home.



Connie, as she was known by, was born July 18, 1942, in Norwood, Mass. to Jesse Eugene Jeffery and Ruth Anna Josephine (Wenstrom) Jeffery. She was the beloved widow of the late Robert Francis Rowe, who passed away Oct. 24, 2018.



Connie loved to paint and sketch. She loved to garden and enjoyed spending summer mornings sitting on her back deck surrounded by flowers and watching the birds fly by with her essential cup of coffee. She was a thinker who enjoyed learning about anything and everything, having gone back to college and receiving an Associates in Arts degree in liberal arts and science from Mohegan Community College. She spent much of her time reading up on politics and enjoyed the discussions she would have with her children and grandchildren, even when their views differed from her own.



Connie loved her family dearly and was so proud of each and every one of them. Her family was her everything. One of her favorite activities was sitting at her dining room table and chatting with her children and grandchildren about life and reminiscing about the past. She loved watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their sporting events, seeing them grow, and seeing them excel in their studies and at work. She tried her best to never miss a family gathering, as being surrounded by her family was something that she always looked forward to.



Connie is survived by her four sons, Dean Rowe (Alicia) of Waterford, Robert Rowe Jr. of Waterford, Sean Rowe (Maria) of Quaker Hill, and Patrick Rowe (Lisa) of Waterford; sister, Claire Walker of Colo.; eight grandchildren, Dean Rowe Jr. (Andrea) of Waterford, Michael Rowe (Samantha) of East Lyme, Danielle Rowe of Waterford, Rochelle Lee of Fla., Brittany Lee of Fla., Courtney Rowe of Waterford, and Conner and Ethan Rowe of Quaker Hill. She has six great-grandchildren, Angelina, Arabella, and Avyanna Rowe of Waterford, Avery and Sienna Rowe of East Lyme, and Christopher Vargas of Fla.



Connie was a strong willed, empathetic, intelligent, kind, and beautiful light in the lives of everyone she touched. She is loved and missed dearly by her family and friends.



Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Neilan & Sons Funeral Home at 48 Grand Street, Niantic with a celebration of life to follow. Published in The Day on July 7, 2019