Waterford - Constantina Georgia "Deena" Tramis, 63, passed June 4, 2020, surrounded by her adoring family.
She is survived by her sister Frances Tramis Patsiga and brother-in-law William Patsiga, of Waterford; brother Michael Tramis, of New York City; nephew Daniel; niece Christine Patsiga; and cousins, Athena and Frank Murgalo, of Newton.
Our Deena led a very full and happy life. Born in New York City to William and Helen Tramis, they soon settled in New London.
At a very early age Deena lived at the Seaside Regional Center in Waterford during the week and at home on weekends, when her very busy social schedule permitted. She lived in various group homes over the years, calling Seaview her home. With outstanding care and help of many staff members, she lived a very independent and full life. She graduated from Clark Lane in Waterford and adult education in New London. Deena worked for the Groton Motor Inn for many years; and then she helped deliver for Meals on Wheels.
Deena attended church, was active in bowling at the USCGA and Special Olympics
, earning many medals in shot put, javelin and "eating hot dogs." She attended camp Harkness in the summer, and especially loved any dances where she usually exhausted her dance partners! Deena was always up for spending time with her family.
Most recently Deena lived on North Road in Groton with a truly professional and skilled care team that loved her and took exceptional care of her.
When you remember Deena, Michael Jackson and the Wizard of Oz come to mind. Our Deena will be sorely missed, and we will think of her as being "somewhere over the rainbow."
In keeping with social distancing, the family invites friends and family for a celebration of Deena's life from 10 a.m. to noon July 11, at 17 Westwood Drive, Waterford. Weather permitting, an outside event is planned to share favorite memories and stories.