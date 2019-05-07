Norwich - Cornelius P. "Neil" Hagerty, Jr., of Norwich, passed away at Backus Hospital May 2, 2019. He was 53.



Neil was born in Stoughton, Mass. Sept. 25, 1965, the beloved son of the late Cornelius and Elizabeth Hagerty.



During his childhood, Neil was a self-taught and naturally-gifted musician. In his teens, Neil began playing in the Midnite Band, and throughout his life, he could always be found composing, producing, or performing music in his own unique style and influence. He found great fun and happiness as a member of the local rock band, Delta Whiskey, and most recently played out on his own. Neil's musical legacy spans many decades and brought so much joy to those who loved to watch him perform.



In addition to his love for music, Neil was a true friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed his work and his colleagues at Kellogg Marine Supply in Old Lyme, and was a die-hard fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and Hartford Whalers. Neil was a kind and gentle soul, and he will be truly loved and missed by all who knew him.



Neil is survived by his long-time companion, Kathy Martin; his daughter, Christina Hagerty and her fiancé, Kevin Stoodt; brothers, Steven and David Hagerty; sister, Deb Hagerty-Hecox; nephews, Matthew Bergman and Mitchell Hagerty; and numerous cousins.



Neil's family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Rd., Uncasville. A Memorial Celebration of Neil's Life will take place the following afternoon at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Montville Polish Club, 85 Maple Ave., Uncasville. Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's honor may be made to the Montville High School Music Boosters, 800 Old Colchester Rd., Oakdale, CT 06370. Published in The Day on May 7, 2019