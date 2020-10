Or Copy this URL to Share

North Stonington - Cornelius J. "Neil" Kluepfel, 91, of North Stonington, husband of Irene R. Koenig died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at home.



A celebration of his life to be announced at a later date.



The Mystic Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.



