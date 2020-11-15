North Stonington - Cornelius "Neil" Kluepfel, 91, whose life was guided by faith, charity and devotion to community service, died Oct. 5, 2020, at his home overlooking Long Pond in North Stonington. Neil was a person whom we all might aspire to be as human beings. He was a force for good in our world. He embodied the beauty of goodness and the beauty of humility. He lived a life that made a difference and embedded the idea of one person making a difference for many.



Neil was a huge presence in the Mystic community. For 33 years the company Neil founded, Twenty-Third Publications, in Mystic, had been a leading Catholic publisher. It was named for Pope John XXIII, who presided over the Vatican II Council between 1962 and 1965, that promised more openness and participation by church laity. Neil reflected this vision through the many charities he supported and participated in. "Neil knew what was needed to connect the religious community with the secular, and played and important role in the founding of MASH," said the Rev. Kenneth Carpenter, founder of the Mystic Area Shelter and Hospitality, now known as Always Home. "Neil [who had at one time been the organization's president] knew the ingredients and, with the others, had the passion to create a successful organization and move it forward," he added.



Neil also had been president of VAMOS (Vermont Associates for Mexican Opportunity and Support) a nonprofit that helps the poor in Mexico. "He was funny, smart, quick, generous, creative and very welcoming to so many people. He seemed to be one of those people who was content with what he had, rather than an unhappy man who wanted what others had," said Sean Dougherty, the organization's director. In addition, Neil helped his friend Tom Hyland, along with Tom Aageson, with the seed idea of Martin House, a Norwich-based organization that assists people recovering from mental illness and addictions with housing, food and a safe environment. He served on the Mystic Area Ecumenical Council and received the annual award for community service. He had been a coordinator for the Mystic Crop Walk that raises money for worldwide hunger, as well as locally.



Neil supported and established South of the Rio Bravo, a medical mission in Mexico that gave medical help to the neediest folks for no fees. He helped establish and create program that allows local area churches to provide food and gasoline vouchers to the needy through the Care and Share Program. For years he was the on-call person to go and meet clients and distribute the vouchers, and later with his friend Bob. He volunteered for the Sunshine Kitchen meals program where he didn't just serve food, he walked around the room and visited with the patrons and enjoyed listening and conversing with them.



Neil also was one of the founders of the Mystic Pilgrims, a spiritual and religious community that has been meeting regularly for 34 years. He sang in the group's chorus, where members note there are three requirements for entrance to rehearsals: "a positive attitude, an hors d'oeuvre to share and a bottle of rich, hearty wine for the social hour to follow." Neil's taste in wine was a constant source of good-natured ribbing. A magnum or two of anything less than eight dollars apiece was good enough. Neil's booming baritone was often the centerpiece of the group's performances, and he was featured regularly in his signature rendition of "What a Wonderful World," something that became his theme song in many different venues, especially at his 90th birthday party.



Neil served on North Stonington's board of finance and Democratic Town Committee. As a justice of the peace, he also officiated at several weddings, including some of the region's first involving same-sex couples. Some initially were civil ceremonies, but after same-sex marriages became legal in Connecticut, he then remarried the couples. He also was a member of the Lantern Hill Valley Association for 44 years, helping look after the dams that contain Long Pond and adjoining Bush Pond. During the summer, you often found Neil doing crossword puzzles on his dock or swimming across the lake. An avid golfer whose team twice won charity scramble tournaments, Neil played until he was 90. Always reluctant to spend money on himself, he complained for decades that his golf buddies had "forced" him to buy a new set of irons to replace his old decrepit set.



Neil was born June 30, 1929, in the New York borough of Queens, a son of Cornelius T. Kluepfel and Helen A. Jensen Kluepfel. His father had worked for The New Yorker magazine, which provided Neil an introduction to publishing when he served there as an apprentice. He was predeceased by a brother, Norman; his first wife Ruth; and second wife Patricia, with whom he established the Neil and Pat Kluepfel Community Service Award. He also received the 2009 Community Service Award given by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce. Neil and Patricia ran the publishing company, which published educational materials. Even so, he never shied away from dealing with such topics as sexual abuse in the church and race relations. Twenty-Third Publications also had a reputation for helping those in need - if someone needed work, Neil would find him or her a job in the company.



Neil leaves behind his wife Irene Koenig; a son, Neil Kluepfel; a brother, Alan Kluepfel; and nieces and nephews. Neil's legacy will live on through the countless lives he made a difference for. He will live on in the heart of all who knew him. For him our relationships with others is how we are defined. In that case, he lived a significant life. Irene was at her husband's side when he died; and said before Neil passed, his eyes opened wide, he looked up and reached out his hands. He was being called home. Sometimes a person leaves and you know somethings will never be the same again. Neil also had a whimsical sense of humor, loved writing limericks and wrote them for many of his friends. He wrote this limerick:



"Limerick Unveiled" by Cornelius Kluepfel



Limericks are never, ever inspirational



Don't seek wisdom; they're not pedagogical



What limericks do bring



To make your heart sing



Are their messages - naughtily scatological.



Friends and family are hoping to gather for a celebration of Neil's life in October 2021. For those who wish donations in his name, they can be made to VAMOS, Martin House, Expressiones, New London and Home Away.



