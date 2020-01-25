Home

Corrine Anna Bradley


1934 - 2020
Corrine Anna Bradley Obituary
Groton - Corrine Anna Bradley, of Groton, our dear mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, at the age of 85. She was born March 26, 1934, daughter of the late Carmine and Assunta Rocci.

Corrine graduated from Munhall High School (51). She loved art and took classes at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. After raising her children, she went back to school and earned a BA in Sociology from University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg (83).

She loved swans and was an avid collector, at one time having more than 300 swans of all sizes and materials. As her children grew, she was involved with Boys Scouts, PTA groups and civic committees. She enjoyed sewing, many kinds of crafts, her cats, spending time with friends, gardening, and playing Scrabble.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carmine Rocci; mother, Assunta Iacobucci Rocci; sister Josephine Scarpitti; brothers Salvatore Rocci and Vincent Rocci; husbands Albert R Kron and Robert F Bradley.

Corrine is survived by her sisters Evelyn Commentucci (Fred) and Clara Alesius; children Ruthanne Dudik; Roberta Bugbee; Jennifer Ott (Ernie); Cynthia Hyden (Glenn); A Richard Kron (Karen); Linda Appleman (Jim); Randolph Kron; Christopher Kron; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held March 28, at St Luke Lutheran Church, Gales Ferry, CT., http://www.stlukegf.org/

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the . https://www.heart.org/

Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home, Ammon, Idaho. https://www.woodfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Day on Jan. 25, 2020
