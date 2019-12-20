|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Craig Steven Guerri Jan. 18, 1982 - Dec. 20, 2006 On Your 13th Anniversary We will never forget you, we miss you more each day. Our home is sad and lonesome, since God took you away. Death came to suddenly, no time to say goodbye. The thought of losing one so dear made us grieve and cry. A certain smile is missing there is a vacant chair. Sweet memories are in the home of you, who once lived here. We wish we could have been with you, to hold your hand and pray. To tell you how much we loved you before you went away. Loved Always & Sadly Missed By, Mom
Published in The Day on Dec. 20, 2019