Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Korzeniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal L. Korzeniewski


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal L. Korzeniewski Obituary
Uncasville - Crystal L. Korzeniewski, 45, a loving wife and mother, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born July 14, 1973, and grew up in New London with her parents, Linda (Hagan) LaFaille of Westerly and the late Dennis Franklin; and was the loving wife of Ronald F. Korzeniewski for 7 years.

Crystal was a talented floral designer who worked for 29 years at a local grocery chain. She was passionate about her work and enjoyed the many friendships she made during her career.

Crystal had a great sense of humor which she kept till the end, loved her family and loved her bulldogs, Lola and Francis. She will be forever loved by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Kyle Swift, Nathan Swift, Landon Swift, Kelci Swift, Maegan Korzeniewski Kaylee Korzeniewski, and Kyle Korzeniewski; brother Sean Coleman; four sisters, Kristyn Krajca, Kimberly Graves, Melanie Franklin, and Denise Dockery-Martin; and an amazing and loving aunt Rhonda Novak.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Published in The Day on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now