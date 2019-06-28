Uncasville - Crystal L. Korzeniewski, 45, a loving wife and mother, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born July 14, 1973, and grew up in New London with her parents, Linda (Hagan) LaFaille of Westerly and the late Dennis Franklin; and was the loving wife of Ronald F. Korzeniewski for 7 years.



Crystal was a talented floral designer who worked for 29 years at a local grocery chain. She was passionate about her work and enjoyed the many friendships she made during her career.



Crystal had a great sense of humor which she kept till the end, loved her family and loved her bulldogs, Lola and Francis. She will be forever loved by all who knew her.



In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Kyle Swift, Nathan Swift, Landon Swift, Kelci Swift, Maegan Korzeniewski Kaylee Korzeniewski, and Kyle Korzeniewski; brother Sean Coleman; four sisters, Kristyn Krajca, Kimberly Graves, Melanie Franklin, and Denise Dockery-Martin; and an amazing and loving aunt Rhonda Novak.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd, Quaker Hill, CT 06375. Published in The Day on June 28, 2019