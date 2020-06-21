Cursie Mae Griffin
1958 - 2020
New London - Cursie Mae Griffin, 61, of New London died Monday June 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 14, 1958, in Hampton, S. C. to Leon Griffin Sr. and Ida Mae Bostick Griffin. Cursie worked in the maintenance department at General Dynamics Electric Boat. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more on Cursie and service information, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
