Mystic - Cynthia Allman Buffinton Mason, 96, of Mystic and Groton Long Point, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, in New London after a battle with pneumonia.
She is survived by her second husband of 26 years, Francis Gage "Frank" Mason; her children, Phoebe Lee Dunn (Bro Dunn, husband) of Seekonk, Mass., Carol Buffinton of Westport (Edward Wastell, partner), Susan Buffinton Dewey (husband, Stephen Dewey) of Centerville, Mass., Robert Bradford Buffinton Jr. (wife, Kristin) of Swansea, Mass., Cynthia Buffinton Broda (husband, James) of South Londonderry, Vt.; her stepchildren, Bruce Buffinton and Joan Wylie of St. Augustine, Fla., Catherine Gage Mason (partner, Lawrence Kuivanen) of North Stonington, and Christopher Osborn Mason (wife Laura) of Scituate, R.I..; ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Her first husband, Robert Bradford Buffinton of Westport and formerly of Swansea, Mass., died in 1988.
Born in Norwood, Mass. in 1923 and a "Mayflower" descendant, Mason was the daughter of Hazel Dell Sargent and Fred Grosvenor Allman of Sharon, Mass. Cynthia was a well-known Westport realtor, who owned White & White Real Estate for many years. She was awarded a Westport Police Department commendation for stopping a rolling car with a lone small child aboard.
A naturally gifted athlete and a great lover of the outdoors, Mason was an avid tennis player, who until her mid-80s regularly beat her grandsons on the court. A lover of skiing, sailing, bird watching, reading, and gardening, she had a great sense of fun and adventure much loved by her entire family.
The Mason and Buffinton family spent many happy years enjoying Groton Long Point at the Mason beachside home. The families gathered each Thanksgiving with up to 30 diners at the table. Cynthia and her husband loved sailing and cruising the New England coast on their sailboat "Cynthia" berthed in Noank. Cynthia was an active member of the GLP Women's Organization, the GLP Tennis Association, the Mystic Garden Club, and the Book Club until the last weeks of her life. The Masons also spent more than two decades vacationing for the winter at Ocean's Reach on Sanibel Island, Fla., where they were Big Arts Sanibel supporters.
Mason's love of family and her decades of close relationships with friends spanning all ages will remain a source of great strength and comfort to her husband and large family. Her generous spirit welcomed many far-flung friends and acquaintances to be part of family gatherings and holiday celebrations. She was an extraordinary woman who will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life for Cynthia Mason will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Mystic Congregational Church in Mystic, to be followed by a reception at The Casino, Groton Long Point.
Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2020