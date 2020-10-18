Groton - Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Ruszczyk, of Groton, on Oct. 17, 2020, was called by her angels to help with rock painting and toothbrush rug making; so she gathered her equipment and headed out to help. Cindy was born in Norwich Nov. 4, 1946, the daughter of Stanley and Sophie Urbanowicz Mercik. She was married in Norwich to Robert Ruszczyk July 1, 1967; and he survives.
Cindy graduated from Norwich Free Academy in the Class of 1964, where she had been a majorette in the marching band. After graduation, she worked at Chelsea Savings Bank until her marriage. When her children had grown up, she worked as a paraprofessional at Mohegan Elementary School, until retiring in 2007. During the 1980s, she started Gray Barn Crafts; and with her husband Robert, sold crafts and supplies at many craft shows and outlets throughout New England.
Besides her husband Robert, she is survived by three sons, Shawn of Oakdale, Todd of New Britain and Mark of Las Vegas, Nev.; her twin sister, Karen Sabrowski of Sprague; and seven grandchildren.
