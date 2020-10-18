1/
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Ruszczyk
1946 - 2020
Groton - Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Ruszczyk, of Groton, on Oct. 17, 2020, was called by her angels to help with rock painting and toothbrush rug making; so she gathered her equipment and headed out to help. Cindy was born in Norwich Nov. 4, 1946, the daughter of Stanley and Sophie Urbanowicz Mercik. She was married in Norwich to Robert Ruszczyk July 1, 1967; and he survives.

Cindy graduated from Norwich Free Academy in the Class of 1964, where she had been a majorette in the marching band. After graduation, she worked at Chelsea Savings Bank until her marriage. When her children had grown up, she worked as a paraprofessional at Mohegan Elementary School, until retiring in 2007. During the 1980s, she started Gray Barn Crafts; and with her husband Robert, sold crafts and supplies at many craft shows and outlets throughout New England.

Besides her husband Robert, she is survived by three sons, Shawn of Oakdale, Todd of New Britain and Mark of Las Vegas, Nev.; her twin sister, Karen Sabrowski of Sprague; and seven grandchildren.

All services will be private. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
