Ledyard - Cynthia F. Chung, 87, died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
She was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Cynthia is survived by her son Douglas; and predeceased by her husband Kenneth; and sisters, Vera and Lynn.
Cynthia lived in Ledyard for over 60 years and was employed for many years at the former Ledyard Pharmacy. She loved to cook and enjoyed her flowers and creating flower arrangements from the many plants in her garden. She also loved visits from Guiding Eyes For The Blind puppies.
There are no calling hours and burial will be private. The Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home of Westerly is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Donations in Cynthia's memory may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; The Ledyard Rotary Foundation Inc., PO Box 605, Ledyard, CT 06339; Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT; or the .
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020