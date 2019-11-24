|
|
Norwich - Cynthia Beit Hellman, 63, passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Norwich April 14, 1956 to the late Samuel and Selma (Kosansky) Beit. Cynthia was a graduate of George Washington University.
She spent her life as a devoted mother to Benjamin and Samuel, while working as an assistant manager of Chico's, and a real estate agent for William Raevis Realty. Cynthia was a life member and past president of Hadassah and a member of the Ladies Hebrew Aide Society. For fun, she showed her skiing prowess in the winter and basked in the summer sun at the Seaside Beach Club in Westerly, R.I. Family was everything to her.
Cynthia is survived by her sons, Benjamin and Samuel Hellman; brothers, Arthur Beit and his wife Lucy, Nathan Beit and his wife Kathryn; sister Patricia Beit; nephews, Eric Beit and wife Erin, Jason Beit and wife Allison, and Scott Beit; nieces, Alyssa Stern and husband Trevor and Amanda Beit; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and her former spouse Martin Hellman.
A Memorial Service will be held today at noon, Sunday Nov. 24, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, and process thereafter for burial at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery, #3, Middle Road, Preston.
Donations in Cynthia's memory can be made either to at Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 (), or you may donate blood in her name and share her story while doing so by paying forward that precious gift on which she so relied for years.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019