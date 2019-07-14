|
|
Uncasville - Cynthia J. (Davenport) Wilcox of Uncasville died July 9, 2019. She was born in Newark N.J. and was retired from the USPS.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard Wilcox. She leaves behind her mother Theresa Zolnik; a sister Kathleen Pesino; 2 daughters, Julie Martinez-Griffin and Tracy Speer. She also leaves eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a nephew Scott Gonzalez.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Union Cemetery Quaker Hill. The are no calling hours.
The family would like to thank the Bride Brook Health and Rehab for the wonderful care that was bestowed upon her and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bride Brook Health and Rehab, 23 Liberty Way, Niantic, CT. 06357.
Published in The Day on July 14, 2019