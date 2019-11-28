|
New London - Cynthia L. Myers, of New London passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
"Cindi" was born Dec. 9, 1949, in Skowhegan, Maine.
In addition to her children, Frank Myers IV of New London and Daniel and Shannon Myers of Waterford; she also leaves behind her grandchildren and many close friends and family.
Calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Nov. 28, 2019