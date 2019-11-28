Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Cynthia L. Myers


1949 - 2019
Cynthia L. Myers Obituary
New London - Cynthia L. Myers, of New London passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

"Cindi" was born Dec. 9, 1949, in Skowhegan, Maine.

In addition to her children, Frank Myers IV of New London and Daniel and Shannon Myers of Waterford; she also leaves behind her grandchildren and many close friends and family.

Calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Nov. 28, 2019
