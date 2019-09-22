Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Filomena's
262 Boston Post Rd,
Waterford, CT
Cynthia M. "Cindy" Besade


1958 - 2019
Cynthia M. "Cindy" Besade Obituary
Uncasville - Cynthia M. "Cindy" Besade, 60, of Uncasville passed away Sept. 9, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness. Cindy was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Norwich, the daughter of Joseph H and Carol Silverstein Besade. She was a long-time commercial photographer. She was a 1976 graduate of Waterford High School and a graduated from Three Rivers (Mohegan) Community College in 1979 with a Liberal Arts and Sciences degree.

Cindy is survived by her mother Carol Silverstein Besade of Niantic; brother Stephen (Susan) Besade of Waterford; sister Robin Besade Thorne of Nevada; and brother Brian Besade of Niantic. She also leaves behind her nephew Justin Besade of Waterford; and a very special cousin Linda Besade.

A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held for family and friends from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 29, at Filomena's, 262 Boston Post Rd, Waterford.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019
