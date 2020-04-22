|
Mount Airy, Md. - Cynthia Robertson McGill, 76, went home to Jesus April 17, 2020. She had been a resident of Pleasant View Nursing Home, Mount Airy, Md., for two years. She passed away from complications of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Cynthia was born to Neil and Margaret (Rice) Robertson Jan. 28, 1944, in New London. As a child, Cynthia played with her many friends by the sea at her family home in Noank. She graduated from Fitch Senior High School in Groton in 1963.
Cynthia met her former husband, John McGill, in 1965 at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics, in Groton. They married in 1967 in Noank and went on to have two children, Sean Patrick McGill and Shannon Patricia McGill. In 1979, they moved to Vermont and then to New Hampshire before settling in Maryland.
In addition to being a kind and loving mother, Cynthia also loved cooking, having dogs, and playing bingo. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God.
Cynthia joins her parents, Neil and Margaret Robertson; her sister, Kathleen (Valentine) Burdick; and her beloved son, Sean, in Heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon McGill; her daughter-in-law, Christine; her brother and his wife, Richard and Judy (Walker) Robertson; and her four grandchildren, Jackson, Jordan, Aiden, and Luke.
Psalm 23:4,6
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me…Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Greater Derry Humane Society, Inc., P.O. Box 142, East Derry, NH 03038 or on their website http://derryhumanesociety.com/ .
Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA www.burrier-queen.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 22, 2020