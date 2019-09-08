|
Uncasville - Dale E. Marshall, 79, of Uncasville, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife, Lorraine, by his side, Sept. 4, 2019. Dale was born March 2, 1940, in Troutville, Pa., the beloved son of the late Blair and Amy (Muth) Marshall.
After graduating from Debois Business College in 1960, with a degree in accounting, Dale worked for Chandler-Evans Corporation in West Hartford from 1966, until his retirement in 2000.
In addition to his wife, Lorraine (Patenaude) Marshall, Dale is survived by his brother Ralph; half-brothers, Lee and Daniel; and half-sister Zella Beth; sons, Kevin Marshall (wife Belma) and their children Bria, Bren and Asia, and Keith Marshall and his children, Jason, Zachary, and Kate; and a step-son whom he loved like his own, Michael Duda. Dale was predeceased by his brothers, Gordon and Leroy; and his sister, Beverly.
A Celebration of Life for Dale will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Hillcrest Recreation Center, 15 Heatherbrook Road, Uncasville. There will be no calling hours and burial arrangements are private in keeping with Dale's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's honor may be made to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108-3272.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Montville is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019