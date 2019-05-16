|
Uncasville - Dale (Duckworth) Kampfer, 82 , of Uncasville, died May 13, 2019, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was the widow of Paul A. Kampfer. She was born in Norwich. She was employed at American Optical until her retirement.
Dale is survived by two sons, Carl Kampfer Sr. and his wife Cidalia of Uncasville, and Paul F. Kampfer of Rhode Island; and a daughter Katherine Kampfer. She also leaves her grandchildren, Carl Kampfer Jr, Benjamin Michael Kampfer, Jasmine Kampfer, Charlotte Kampfer, Jessica Kampfer, Michael Kampfer, and Nicholas Ponte; as well as other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday May 19, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home, 53 Norwich New London Turnpike,Uncasville. Burial is private.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2019