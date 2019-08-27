|
Lisbon- Dale Robert Williams, 62, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home surrounded by the love of his wife Maureen and family. Dale was a lover of life and his family. He spent his days boating, golfing, laughing, and enjoying music.
Dale was born in New London June 27, 1957, the son of Melvin James Williams Sr. and Marie Alta Butcher Williams and graduated from New London High School in 1976. He found his talent and passion for music as a member of the Surfers Drum Corp from 1967 to 1978 and would later march in the 27th Lancers Alumni Corp in 1992. Dale worked for Electric Boat for over 40 years, ending his honored tenure with his treasured colleagues in Research and Development department 431.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 17 years, Maureen E. Williams. He leaves behind daughter Heather Furman and son Aaron Williams and their spouses Stephen Furman and Erica Williams; as well as stepdaughters, Stacey Victoria and Christina Insalaco. He was brother to Melvin "Sandy" Williams Jr and wife Annetta, Marie "Janie" MacLellan and husband Kenny, Janet Daniels, Toby Williams and wife Janice, Lloyd "Doug" Williams and wife Kim, and Gary Williams. He leaves behind nine adoring grandchildren, Hannah, Brandon, Nick, Abby, Ever, Olive, Locklyn, Clover, and Smith; and his ever-loyal friend and guard-dog Harley pup. He was loved by a large extended family, many friends, and colleagues.
Calling hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road in Jewett City. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at the funeral home with reception to follow.
Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2019