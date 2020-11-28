Norwich - Dale Thomas Arnold, formally of Norwich, passed away peacefully Nov. 23, 2020, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic. Dale was born Oct. 5, 1929, in Melbourne, Australia, to James and Vesta Arnold.



Dale graduated from San Jose State University, studying electrical engineering. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his honorary discharge, Dale held a number of positions in California in the electrical engineering field before moving to Alaska, continuing employment in the electronics field. He later relocated to Norwich and was employed by the City of Norwich as an electrical engineer. Dale married Anna Wignall, who predeceases him.



Dale leaves behind two sisters, Judith Arnold and Laverne Robinson, both of San Jose, Calif. He also leaves behind a niece, Brooke O'Leary of Venicia, Calif.; nephews Thomas Wignall of Gainesville, Fla., Eric Wignall of Oakdale and James Wignall of Canterbury; and niece Ellen Wignall of Norwich. Dale was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gales Ferry.



A graveside burial will be conducted at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich, at 10:00 a.m. Thursday Dec. 3. Due to the current COVID precautions, there will not be a reception after the burial service. There will be a Celebration of Life planned at a later date. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



